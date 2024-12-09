Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Scott Prebble has been selected as the 2024 Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post. The selection of Trooper Prebble is in recognition of outstanding service during 2024 at the Georgetown Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Georgetown Post chose Trooper Prebble based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Prebble is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Prebble joined the Highway Patrol in 2021 and has served at the Georgetown Post throughout his career. Trooper Prebble is originally from Goshen, Ohio where he graduated high school in 2015. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Trooper Prebble is a recipient of the highway patrol’s criminal patrol award and has received multiple commendation letters.

Trooper Prebble resides in Batavia with his wife Rebekah and two children, Colton and Paisley.