James C. Segrist, Sr., of Blanchester, Ohio, was called home on November 26, 2024, at the age of 74.

Born October 19, 1950, son of Joseph F. and Ruth Marie (Ahrmann) Segrist, Jr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. His greatest passion was his family who will miss him dearly.

He was the beloved husband of Jo Ann (Kingery) Segrist; loving father of Jim (Lisa) Segrist, Jr. and Andy (Laura) Segrist; proud grandfather of Danielle (Justin) Standifer, Sandy Segrist, Matty Segrist, Zach Segrist, Jake Segrist, Jason Segrist, Kaleb Segrist, Daniel Segrist, Ryker Segrist, Angel (Taylor) Clanton, Noah Gonzalez, Carson Gonzalez, and Tori Gonzales; great-great-grandfather of Aubrielle, Nirvana, and Scarlett; dear brother of Jackie Strain, Joe Segrist, Mark (Gwynn) Segrist, and Janet Warner; brother-in-law of Linda Segrist, Jim Overpeck, and Traci Rae.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Segrist; siblings, Dick Segrist, Ruthann Segrist, Starr Overpeck, and Jay Segrist; sister-in-law, Kathy Segrist; brother-in-law, Tom Strain.

Friends will be received from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W Main St., Blanchester, Ohio 45107.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N Mulberry St, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Interment will be held at St. Martin’s Cemetery following the funeral mass.

