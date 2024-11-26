Mack Lee Wallace, 94, passed away from complications of Congestive Heart Failure on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at Highlandspring in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mack was the eldest of 6 children born on March 17, 1930 in Pulaski County, KY to the late Ernest Lee Wallace and Dorothy Jane (Canada) Wallace. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Wilma June (Wagel) Wallace, who passed away on September 14, 2024. Mack & Wilma were married in Georgetown, OH on March 30, 1956.

Mack is survived by his eldest daughter, Amy (Jeffrey) Jones of Foster; two granddaughters, Kelly (Austin) Miller of Bedford, IN and Kara (Sullivan) Simpson of Lexington, KY; two great grandsons, Walker Miller and Brooks Simpson; his son-in-law, Mark Thornberry of Newport, KY; and sister, Mary Dean Gayhart of Versailles, KY.

Along with his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Melinda Wallace Thornberry, who passed on October 15, 2021.

Mack was also preceded in death by his sister: Faye Bill (Robert) Bristol; sister: Ina Nell (Charles) Sexton; brother: Leonard Barnes “LB” (Linda) Wallace; brother: Gary Roger “Chuck” Wallace; and brother-in-law: James Gayhart.

Mack was a 1947 graduate of Shopville High School in Pulaski County, KY. Starting at age 18, from 1948 to 1953, while attending Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), Mack taught in One Room Schools in Pulaski County, KY.

EKU was where Mack met his future wife, Wilma, from Bracken County, KY. Mack was a 1953 graduate of EKU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Agriculture. In 1960, Mack graduated from the University of Cincinnati (U.C.) with a Masters Degree in School Administration and in 1969, graduated with a Specialist Degree in School Administration from U.C.

From 1954 to 1967, Mack taught Elementary and Junior High School, served as an Elementary Principal, and served as a Superintendent by working at schools in: Pulaski County, KY; Brookville, IN; Aberdeen, OH; and Hamersville, OH.

Mack served as a Project Director of Title III and Coordinator of Title I Programs at the Tri-County Curriculum Center in Southwest, OH from 1968 to 1971.

For 20 years, from 1972 to 1992, Mack served as Superintendent of the Augusta Public Schools.

Mack had a total of 44 years working in the Public

School Systems when he retired in 1992.

Mack was also an Entrepreneur. For 33 years, from 1981 to 2014, Mack and his wife, Wilma, owned, Jeans and Such Clothing Store on Main Street in Augusta.

Mack also owned the Parkview Hotel and Creamy Freeze in Augusta, and was a Realtor for Perry Poe Real Estate in Brooksville, KY.

Mack was a member of the Augusta Christian Church where he served as a Trustee, an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent.

Mack was a 71 year Masonic Fraternity Member.

He was a Life Member of the Burnside, KY Lodge #634 and a Member of the Augusta Lodge #80.

Brother Mack was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Augusta Eastern Star-Chapter #362.

Mack was very civic minded and served a 4 Year Term as a Magistrate in Bracken County; a Board Member of the Bracken County Ambulance, the Augusta

Ferry Board, the Licking Valley KY Community Action Program (C.A.P.), and the Knoedler Memorial Library in Augusta; was a Friend of the Augusta Independent Educational Foundation; a member of Augusta Rotary

Club, S.H.A.R.E. (Save, Historic, Augusta, Restoration Effort), Buffalo Trace Manpower Council, the Bracken County Retired Teachers, the Bracken County Chamber of Commerce, and a Pioneer Member of the EKU Alumni Association.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2024 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augusta, KY. Burial will be at the Brooksville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home in Augusta.

Memorials are suggested to: Augusta Independent Educational Foundation, Inc. at: 307 Bracken Street, Augusta, KY 41002 or Camp Northward Christian Camp & Retreat Center at: P.O. Box 128, Falmouth, KY 41040.