Ronald B. Patrick, 65 years old, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away on November 19, 2024. He is survived by his Son: Jeremey Patrick. Brothers: Stuart Lee (Mary) Patrick, Lonnie (Ellen) Patrick, Robert (Laura) Patrick and the late Darryll Patrick. Sisters: Teresa (Bernard Fussnecker) Guinn, Dawn (David) Watson and Michelle (Roger) Clark. Late Parents: Harold Lee and Norma Patrick. Aunt: Lelia Myers. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will also be on Monday, November 25, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.