Charles W. King (Bill) went to his heavenly Father on November 4, 2024. He passed away surrounded by family at his home in Wilmington. He was born September 6, 1957, to the late Charles and Margaret King.

Bill grew up in Fayetteville, Ohio. He got married to a wonderful woman who had children. Bill decided to step up and adopt the kids and they became a family. He worked in a nursing home helping out the elderly. He always helped out around the house and was always helping his spouse no matter what.

He loved music and going to concerts.

Yes, Bill had his flaws, but he was a good man. He will be missed dearly.

Spouse: Rebecca King

Kids: Greg and Brandie King and Kaitlin Funk

Grandkids: Jasmyn and Isabella Baker, Parker, Aubriana and Bryan King

Sisters and Brothers: Patty and (husband) Pat Hubbard, Caroyln Adams, Sharon Hackney, Jimmy King, Candy and (husband) Randy Watters

Preceded in death: Paul Adams, Evelyn and Kenny Russell, Kathy and Doug Miller

Celebration of Life will be held on November 15, 2024, from 12pm-3pm at the Fayetteville firehouse.