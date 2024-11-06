John “Jack” McCauley Scott, age 83, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born July 23, 1941 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of the late John Paul and Hannah Jane (Coyle) Scott. Jack was a 1959 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and attended Baldwin Wallace University where he played center for the football team and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Jack offered his football expertise to local youth at various schools where he coached over the years, Lexington Jr. High School in Lexington, Ohio, Roehm Jr. High School in Berea, Ohio, Middlefield Middle School in Middlefield, Ohio and Western Brown Middle School in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He also coached golf at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School in Georgetown, Ohio. Jack’s love and dedication to athletics led him to broadcasting sports over the radio and internet for over 15 years. Beyond coaching, he left a legacy of service through his dedication to the Brown County Humane Society where he served as President for many years and spent countless hours caring for animals that needed help, assisted with spaying and neutering services in the Brown County area and served many people in the community regarding animal care.

Mr. Scott is survived by two children – Brian Hill and Debbie Smith and husband Mark; four grandchildren – Megan, Austin, Carson, and Davis; one sister – Linda Garrett; long-time partner – Dr. Karolyn Biehl and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com