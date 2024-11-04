William J. “Bill” Oldiges, age 78, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired Claim Representative for the Social Security Administration and a United States Air Force Vietnam War veteran. Bill was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. in Dayton, Kentucky, member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio, an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Georgetown, Ohio and Bellevue, Kentucky and a member of the Men of the Sacred Heart and Holy Name Society in Bellevue, Kentucky. In his leisure time, he loved woodworking with many projects and helping others with his skills. Bill was born July 13, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William B. and Virginia E. (Dacey) Oldiges. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Mary Reeves.

Mr. Oldiges is survived by his wife of 54 years – Elizabeth “Betty” (Kirschner) Oldiges whom he married April 11, 1970; seven brothers and sisters – Peggy Stull of Bellevue, Kentucky, Tom Oldiges and wife Patti of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Cathy Rodruguez and husband Rudy of Bellevue, Kentucky, Elizabeth Oldiges and Vern Uchtman of Wyoming, Ohio, Joe Oldiges and wife Debbie of Covington, Kentucky, Teresa Baker of Covington, Kentucky and Virginia Baugartner and husband Charles of Hebron, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the St. George Catholic Church, 509 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Fr. Paul Prabell will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

