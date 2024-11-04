Ethel Marie Carrington, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She retired after 33 years from the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools as cafeteria cook and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Ethel was born July 22, 1938 at home on White Oak Valley Road in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Marie (Higby) Fithen. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years – Donald Ray Carrington in 2017 and one son – Donald Ray Carrington, Jr.

Mrs. Carrington is survived by two sons – Micheal Carrington and wife Vicki of Georgetown, Ohio and Jeffery L. Carrington and wife May of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Stella Blascak and husband Matt, Austin Carrington and fiancé Alexis Smith, Alexandra Truesdell and husband Connor, Mackenzie Carrington and Quinn Sandlin, Sydney Carrington, Anthony Carrington and Brandon Carrington; five great grandchildren – Carter, Ava and Issac Truesdell and Garrett and Griffin Blascak and one sister – Ann Latham and husband James of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 19583 US 68, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

