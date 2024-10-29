Wilma Jean (Pindell) Dunn, was born December 1, 1929 in Ash Ridge, OH, to John Hamer and Mary (Moore) Pindell. She departed this life on earth, Monday, October 28, 2024 while a resident at Otterbein Senior Living in Union Township. She married Richard Paul (Dick) Dunn on September 13, 1953. She was a member of the Ash Ridge Christian Church. Wilma was an avid gardener and loved taking care of her flowers and yard. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dick Dunn; son, Rick Dunn; son-in-law, Michael Germann and her granddaughter, Stacey Meyers.

Wilma is survived by daughters; Sharon “Dee” (Kenneth) Wright of Bethel, Kimberly Ann Germann of Sardinia; 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Ann Meyers (Andrew Scott), Grant Germann and Logan Germann; 2 great grandsons, Jaxon Alexander Sheets and Reid Joseph Scott; sister, Cheryl “Sherry” (Butch) Kelch of Sardinia; 2 nephews, Kevin (Lori) Kelch and Keith (Jennifer) Kelch; 2 great nephews, Justin and Ryan Kelch.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com