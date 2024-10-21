Georgetown Lady G-Men (from the left) Elizabeth “Lizzy” Cahall, Ariel Riddle, Lydia Klump, and Jade Osman were all top finishers in this year’s SBAAC girls’ XC championship race on Oct. 12. Photo provided

The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Cross Country Championships held at Wilmington College hosted 12 high school cross country teams on the morning of Oct. 12.

In first place, it was Bethel-Tate senior Brady Sterbling leading the Lady Tigers to a second place team finish at this year’s high school girls’ SBAAC National Division championship. Sterbling posted a time of 19:06.46.

The team from New Richmond secured this year’s high school girls’ SBAAC American Division league title after a third place finish by junior Riley Davis. Davis was the first American Division runner to the finish line with a finish time of 20:39.17.

Coming in a close second place in this year’s 5K was Georgetown senior Elizabeth “Lizzy” Cahall. Cahall crossed the finish line with a mark of 20:24.54. Junior teammate Lydia Klump clinched fourth place with a time of 20:57.97.

Georgetown freshman Jade Osman placed 12th overall with a time of 22:07.84.

Cahall, Klump, and Osman led the Lady G-Men to a third place team finish.

In 15th place, it was Western Brown sophomore Kendall Hanlon leading the Lady Broncos to the finish line, posting a time of 22:31.98. Junior teammate Ashley O’Hara placed 22nd overall, posting a finish time of 23:19.85. The Lady Broncos earned a team score of 117, putting them in a close third place in the American Division.

For the boy’s 5K championship race, it was Western Brown junior Brayden Dill leading the way to the finish line. Dill posted a time of 16:45.18. In the American Division, Dill led the Broncos to a second place team score of 61 points.

Western Brown senior Jude Woodruff was the second Bronco to the finish line, placing fifth overall with a time of 17:30.27. Sophomore teammate Caden Losekamp finished 16th overall, posting a time of 18:37.27.

Leading the Georgetown G-Men to the finish was sophomore Mason Watson. Watson placed 39th overall with a mark of 20:18.13. Freshman teammate Isaiah Ernst placed 41st overall with a finish time of 20:28.35.

Georgetown freshman Logan Becraft placed 57th overall, posting a time of 21:21.30.

The Georgetown G-Men concluded the 5K race with a team score of 260 points, fifth place in the National Division.

Following tradition, the top eight runners from each division have earned SBAAC First Team honors, while those placing eighth through 16th secured Second Team honors.

In the middle school girls’ two-mile race, it was Georgetown eighth-grader Allie Tolle clinching the league title. Tolle posted a two-mile time of 12:46.63.

For the boys’ middle school race, Batavia eighth-grader Xavier Diesel-Slone led the way and posted a finish time of 11:12.39. Georgetown eighth-grader Cameron Page led the G-Men on a field of 89 runners. Page placed second overall with a time of 11:57.83.

HS Girls American Division

1. New Richmond 107

2. Clinton-Massie 112

3. Western Brown 117

4. Batavia 120

5. Wilmington 215

HS Girls National Division

1. Williamsburg 64

2. Bethel-Tate 66

3. Georgetown 83

HS Boys American Division

1. Batavia 48

2. Western Brown 61

3. New Richmond 137

4. Wilmington 190

5. Clinton-Massie 212

6. Goshen 219

HS Boys National Division

1. Williamsburg 133

2. East Clinton 149

3. Bethel-Tate 149

4. Clermont NE 155

5. Georgetown 260