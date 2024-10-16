Timothy Ray Warnock, 59, of Sedalia, MO, passed away at The University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Timothy was born on May 10, 1965, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Harold Ray Warnock and Thelma Jean (Underwood) Warnock, who preceded him in death.

On July 02, 2005, in Kansas City, MO, he was united in marriage to Lupe G Warnock, who resides in the home.

Tim was a wonderful husband, father, and was always involved in their lives. He loved all kinds of different foods and enjoyed watching the food channel. He was a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals but had always said he adopted the Kansas City Chiefs as his second choice.

In addition to his wife, Tim is survived by two sons and a daughter, Trenton Ray Warnock of Sedalia, MO; step-son, Nick Hern (Sidney) of Sedalia, MO; step-daughter, Laura Arnote (Paul) of Independence, MO. Tim is also survived by one sibling, Kim Warnock from Mount Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lexi and Ryan Arnote; two nieces, eight great-nieces, and one nephew on the way.

The family will announce a celebration of life gathering with family and friends at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel.