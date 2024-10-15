Shirley Ann Lucas, age 88, of Hamersville, Ohio died Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at her residence. She was retired from Grow Inc. group homes through the Brown County MRDD and the Brown County Senior Citizens and loved and enjoyed her Cottonwood Campground and campground family. Shirley was born February 13, 1936 in Hamilton County, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Marguerite (Godfrey) Wuerdeman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years – John R. “Bob” Lucas in 2006 whom she married September 29, 1956, one son – Glenn “Teak” Lucas, one granddaughter – Kristina Stowell and one brother – Jimmy Wuerdeman.

Mrs. Lucas is survived by six children – Greg Lucas and wife Brenda of Russellville, Ohio, Vicki Waits and husband Gary of Georgetown, Ohio, Rob Lucas and wife Sondra of Felicity, Ohio, Chris Lucas and wife Kim of Hamersville, Ohio, Joan Bolin and husband Jamie of Hamersville, Ohio and Scott Lucas and wife Kelly of Smiths Grove, Kentucky; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Wayne Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 7, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grow Inc, 3581 State Route 125, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

