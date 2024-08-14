A lifelong faithful Catholic, Joe was baptized at St. Mary’s Church in Georgetown, Ohio and received First Holy Communion and Confirmation at St. Mary’s Church in Arnheim, Ohio. He graduated from Russellville High School in 1954 and graduated from the Ohio State University in 1957 before marrying Dorothy Rau. He earned a Master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in agronomy and a Ph.D. degree from Penn State University in 1963. His interest and research in plant genetics and breeding brought him to work with Eli Lilly and Company’s Plant Science division from 1963 to 1988. During that time, he lived in Greenfield, Indiana with Dorothy and their growing family of beautiful, talented daughters. From 1966-1970, Joe and the family moved to Great Britain while he oversaw research work in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. During his entire career with Eli Lilly, Joe also traveled to South America, Australia, New Zealand, and China.

After officially retiring from Eli Lilly in 1988, Joe was immediately hired as Vice President of Research by Agrigenetics in Cleveland, Ohio and relocated there from 1988 to 1992. Agrigenetics became a collaborator with Mycogen Corporation in the early days of biotechnology, and Joe worked to make the partnership a success, moving in quick succession to Madison, Wisconsin for three years, then transferring to San Diego, California for another three years. In 1999 he was hired by Dow Elanco as Global Leader of Licensing and Alliances, a position he held till his retirement in 2003. He was an active member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield, Indiana, and enjoyed a long retirement and a successful marriage of 67 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ida (Niestroy) Schwer; his brother, Edward W. Schwer; and his sister, Mary Therese Cropper. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and their three daughters, Mary Angela, Martha Ann, and Ruth Elizabeth.

In Lieu of flowers you may make donations to Shepherd’s Gate Food Pantry.

Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am, August 10, 2024, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (17102 Spring Mill Rd. Westfield, IN). A Funeral Service will be held at 11am, directly following visitation, Saturday, August 10, 2024, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Burial will be at Park Cemetery in Greenfield, IN.