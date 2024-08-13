Michael D. Mitchell, age 70, of Bainbridge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2024 at his residence. He was born April 26, 1954 in Maysville, KY the son of the late Gearld and Martha (Bailey) Mitchell. He was a retired pipefitter with Union Local 189.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by brother, Douglas Mitchell and sister, Beverly Jan Mitchell.

He is survived by daughter; Rachael Mitchell of Georgetown; son, Michael Adam Mitchell of Paducah, KY; sisters, Kathy Bushong of Russellville, Lana Carol Fritsch of Batavia, Natalie Via of Sardinia and Jennifer Back of Buford; 1 brother, Jeffrey Mitchell of Frankford, OH; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Red Oak Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.