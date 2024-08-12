Pat Winkle, age 77, of the Mowrystown/Buford communities, passed away early Friday morning, August 9, 2024 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

She was born February 12, 1947 in Williamsburg, Ohio, daughter of the late Gene and Margaret (Scott) Barber. On September 18, 1965 she was united into marriage to Nelson Winkle.

Pat was the Clay Township Clerk for 40 years and owned H&R Block in Hillsboro for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Nelson Winkle; son, Doug (Kelle) Winkle, daughter, Kim (Jim) Carr both of the Mowrystown/Buford communities; 9 grandchildren: Jay (Alysia) Winkle, Andy (Megan) Winkle, Bradi (Clinton) Black, Maggie (Caleb) West, Atlee Carr, Lydia Carr, Jessica (Austin) Brashear, Devin Bailey, and Garet Bailey, 8 great-grandchildren: Keaton Winkle, Oakley Winkle, Riggs Winkle, Penelope Winkle, Parker Winkle, Tucker Winkle, Silas Black, and Leland Black; brother, Brad Barber; sister, Pam Campbell; sister-in-law, Elaine Winkle Newberry; and nephew, Jonathon (Cathy) Campbell.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Gardner; brother-in-law, Floyd Newberry; sister-in-law, Susie Barber; and a niece, Holly Barber.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 am with Glenn Hess officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, August 12, 2024 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The family would like to thank Adams County Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Hope for their wonderful care for Pat over the last several months.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to the Hospice of Hope-Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.