Ray W. Bradley, age 90, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday, June 21, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He spent his early years in the mountains of Kentucky before his family moved to Ohio where he found his love for the land as a lifelong farmer and outdoorsman. When not outside, Ray could be found reading a book or at the library picking up a new book that had been newly added to the shelf. Ray was born July 17, 1933 in Waltz, Kentucky the son of the late Fred and Gladys (Caudill) Bradley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Clifford Bradley, one sister – Charlotte Brown, three brothers-in-law – Harold Brown, Harry “Jr” Knechtly and Ray Alexander and one sister-in-law – Sheila Bradley.

Mr. Bradley is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years – Vickie (Souder) Bradley; four children – Chandra Bridges and husband Warren of Fincastle, Ohio, Shawn Bradley of Russellville, Ohio, Sheldon Bradley and wife Linda of LeCanto, Florida and Shannon Bradley and wife Amy of Russellville, Ohio; two step-children – Victor Olivieri and wife Renee of Georgetown, Ohio and Veronica Thomas and husband Jonny of Hinckley, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers – Charles Bradley of Winchester, Ohio, Bill Bradley and wife Sheila of Georgetown, Ohio and Tommy Bradley of Winchester, Ohio; three sisters – Joann Knechtly, Wilma Henderson and Ryanna Alexander all of Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Lynne Souder will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Library, 280 West Main Street, Russellville, Ohio 45168.