Chris L. Hodgson, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, he was 58 years old. Chris was born on February 16, 1966, in Middletown, Ohio, to Lana (nee Caudill) Stanforth.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Sherri Hodgson, his adored children Amber Hodgson, Jessica Hodgson, and Robert Hawkins all of Sardinia, Ohio. He also leaves behind his twin sister Christina (Ronald) Wallace of Georgetown, Ohio, and brother Randy (Mindy) Copas of Amelia, Ohio, including his mother and stepfather Lana (Gary) Stanforth of Goshen, Ohio. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Chris was a truck driver, who enjoyed racing and hot rods.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jesse and Olive Caudill.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 3:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and run until the time of service. Pastor Gary Stanforth officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Chris’ family.