Recreational marijuana sales got underway in Ohio on Aug. 6, as some dispensaries throughout the state that have been operating as medical marijuana dispensaries received their dual-license approvals to begin recreational sales.

Among the first dispensaries approved for recreational sales were UpLift dispensaries in Mt. Orab and Milford.

UpLift Mt. Orab general manager, Eric Gibson, announced on Aug. 2 that UpLift cannabis dispensary locations in Mt. Orab and Milford were approved to start recreational marijuana sales on Aug. 6.

There were people who camped out at some Ohio marijuana dispensaries to be among the first to purchase recreational marijuana when dispensaries approved to start recreational sales opened on the morning of Aug. 6.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to witness and participate in the start of recreational sales, marking a historic moment for Ohio,” said UpLift Operations Manager Courtney Pavlak. “The date is finally here, and it’s a bit emotional for some of us who have been involved since the program’s inception over five years ago. We anticipated, hoped, and voted for this day. Seeing it finally come to fruition is indescribable and truly historic.”

UpLift Mt. Orab, located at 101 Mercy Blvd in Mt. Orab, held its official grand opening as a medical marijuana dispensary on Jan. 26, 2023, seeing a large turnout of medical marijuana patients. Since then, it has seen a great deal of success in servicing medical marijuana patients of Ohio.

UpLift was among the first to submit its application to the state for a dual-use license after recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio, and it has been preparing for a significant increase in customers in recent months, since Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana.

“We’ve done quite a few things to enhance the customer experience here and expedite it as efficiently as possible,” Gibson explained.

Some of the changes at UpLift to accommodate for the anticipated increase in customers include: optimizing inventory management by balancing recreational and medical marijuana availability, maintaining a diverse product range while meeting patient and customer demand, and making a number of improvements at their facilities in Mt. Orab and Milford.

UpLift now includes mobile kiosks and kiosks on the dispensary floor, allowing medical marijuana patients and recreational customers to browse the menu while waiting to be served.

Plenty of bud tenders will be staffed to assist patients and customers by answering questions they may have and alerting them of special deals.

A medical marijuana card will no longer be required for those 21 and over to legally purchase cannabis products in Ohio. However, those with a current medical marijuana prescription will still have some benefits as compared to those purchasing recreational marijuana.

“Veterans and indigent patients will continue their discounts in the medical program, so that is definitely a huge bonus for those patients,” Gibson explained.

Gibson said UpLift will also have certain days when they offer only medical marijuana sales, so medical marijuana patients are able to avoid possible longer waits than usual due to recreational sales.

Medical marijuana card holders will also be exempt from the 10 percent excise tax on recreational sales.

Later this year, recreational marijuana customers should see new cannabis products for purchase, including pre-rolled flower.

“I know the state has approved pre-rolled, so pre-rolled cannabis (joints, cigarettes) I don’t believe will come until after September, ” said Gibson.

Until September, the products available to recreational marijuana customers at UpLift will be the same as those offered to medical cannabis patients.

Recreational marijuana customers will be able to purchase one ounce per day, while medical marijuana patients will still be able to purchase up to their full 45-day supply with an active prescription.

Expecting a great deal of recreational cannabis customers from outside of Brown County, and even outside of the state, UpLift has improved on its security to help keep staff and customers safe.

“We’ve enhanced our security measures and staff training to ensure compliance with regulations,” said Gibson. “We have a very nice surveillance system here that pretty much covers every inch of the dispensary at all times.”

UpLift marketing director, Charlie Watson, said they have also made improvements to their website, making online ordering faster and easier for both recreational and medical marijuana customers.

In more than a year of medical marijuana sales at UpLift Mt. Orab, Gibson has witnessed a great deal of success with the medical marijuana program in terms of helping people with their medical conditions.

“That’s probably the most passionate part of my job,” Gibson said of his opportunity to assist medical marijuana patients who purchase at UpLift Mt. Orab. “Being able to help a patient, (and) getting them relief that they have not been able to get from anything else, or helping them transition from something else that may not have been as good for them.”

Gibson is pleased to see the change taking place in Ohio when it comes to the legalization of marijuana.

“I think it’s history in the making, (and) I think it’s long overdue,” said Gibson. “It’s great to play a key role in helping destigmatize something that for so long has been looked at as something that should not be offered to the public.”

UpLift’s Milford location is at 401 Rivers Edge Dr., Milford OH, 45150.

For more information on UpLift, visit https://www.upliftohio.com/