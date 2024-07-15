Carol Frances Herrell, 87, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe in Ripley after thirty-seven years of service. She then worked as a bus driver for fifteen years for Adams Brown Head Start until retiring in 2011. Mrs. Herrell was a member of the American Legion Post 367 Ladies Auxiliary and the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley. She was born November 5, 1936 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Clayton and Frances (DeFosse) Lunsford. She was adopted by Millard and Louise Cleaver at birth, who also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Cossem Herrell; four siblings – Jane Vaughn, Bernice Jimison, Millard Cleaver, Jr. and Judy Herrmann.

Mrs. Herrell is survived by two children – David Herrell of Middletown, Ohio, Diana Faris (Jon) of Ripley, Ohio; three grandchildren – Kenneth Herrell (Lorali), Daulton Herrell and Hunter Herrell (Haley); two great-granddaughters – Charlotte and Frances Herrell; her grand dog – Pippa; one sister – Patricia Coates of Mocksville, North Carolina; two brothers – Charles Lunsford of Georgia and Terry Lunsford of Higginsport, Ohio; two great-nieces – Debi Sizemore of Ripley, Ohio and Lynnette McGuckin of Columbus, Ohio.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

