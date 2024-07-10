Stephen P. Porter, 76, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a 1965 graduate of Ripley High School and graduated Miami University with a master’s in finance. Mr. Porter was a CPA and owned and operated a thriving floral shop business in Mansfield, Ohio for many years. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley and was active in the Ripley Alumni Association. Mr. Porter was born August 3, 1947 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Walter and Rita (Schumann) Porter. He was also preceded in death by his godmother – Mary Helen Kabler.

Mr. Porter is survived by a special cousin and caregiver – Jackie Hansen of Ripley, Ohio; other cousins – Angela Bridges of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael Kabler of Westerville, Ohio and Ted Schumann of Shelbyville, Indiana; many friends.

Following cremation, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 13, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

