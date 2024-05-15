Brenda Lee Fussnecker, 75, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 13, 2024 at her home. She worked at the Bank of Maysville for thirteen years, retired from Brown County Job and Family Services and owned McCann’s Motel in Aberdeen, Ohio for fifteen years. She was also a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio, a former member of the Georgetown Stock Club, a former member of the Georgetown Women’s Club and sang in the choir at St. George Catholic Church. Mrs. Fussnecker was born September 14, 1948 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Claude “Parks” and Marjorie (Crabtree) McCann. She was also preceded in death by a brother – Shelby McCann and a aunt – Ruth McCann.

Mrs. Fussnecker is survived by her loving husband of nearly fifty-one years – Joseph Andrew Fussnecker; one son – Joshua Quentin Fussnecker (Janelle) of Russellville, Ohio; three siblings – Jim McCann, John McCann and Cheryl McCann, all of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 17, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Mike Paranuik will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 16 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael School 300 Market Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 -OR- Queen City Hospice – www.queencityhospice.com

