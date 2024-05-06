Jason Robert Jones, age 44, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 15, 2024 at his residence. He was born October 10, 1979 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Lonnie and Edith (Kautz) Jones of Georgetown, Ohio. He loved farming and was also employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Jason was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He enjoyed raising tobacco from an early age and his favorite pastimes were gardening, hunting and fishing. He was fascinated with Civil War history and searching for historical artifacts. Jason leaves so many great memories of good times with all his schoolmates, ODOT co-workers, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents – Robert and Coleen Jones and maternal grandparents – Harvey and Edith Kautz.

In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by one son – Zane Robert Jones; one sister – Amber Jones Rhoten; one niece – Autumn Rhoten; one great niece – Iris; lifelong friend – Heather ; best friend – Rob Linville and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Life squad, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com