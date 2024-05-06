Benjamin John Germann, 61, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a Mechanical Engineer for Glenro Inc. in Maysville, Kentucky. Ben was a member of the Barber Shop Harmony Society of Cincinnati, Ohio, the Southern Gateway Chorus, the Sons of the American Legion and the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. He loved singing and he loved his grandchildren.

Ben was born October 28, 1962 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Harry David and Anne Marie (Kunz) Germann. He was also preceded in death by a sister – Mary K. Helbling.

Ben is survived by his loving wife of twenty-one years – Teresa Germann; two children – Brittany Taylor of Sardinia, Ohio and Nick Germann (Becca) of Sardinia, Ohio; two stepsons – David Webb of Hillsboro, Ohio and Dana Webb of Ripley, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Stella, Aurora, Willow, Brooklyn, Londyn, D.J. and Jordyn; four siblings – Becky Butler (Don) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Maureen Day (Roy) of Ripley, Ohio, Frank Germann (Debbie) of Cold Spring, Kentucky and Susan Wright of North Point, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Clark Castle and David Webb will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Cremation will follow the funeral services.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Gideons International www.gideons.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com