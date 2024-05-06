Anna “Cookie” (Hanshaw) Vrablic, born on December 16, 1945, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2024, while at Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Anna was married to Mike Vrablic on November 7, 1992, and they shared a life filled with love and cherished moments.

Anna’s life was marked by her dedication to family, friends, and community. She graduated from Russellville High School and went on to work at Lake Manor restaurant for an impressive 30 years. She loved to cook for anyone and everyone.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Hanshaw, her sisters, Martha Minton, and Linda Latham, brothers, Fred and Arthur Hanshaw, Wid and Beaner Scarberry, as well as her sons, Paul Mitchem, and RoyLee Mitchem.

In addition to her beloved husband of 31 years, Anna1 is survived by her loving sons, John Bays and Miles Bays, her daughter, Anna (Bays) Skaggs, brothers Harold and Danny Hanshaw, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who will deeply miss her presence.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Pastor Robie Blythe officiating. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Hope at hospiceofhope.com, a cause that held a special place in Anna’s heart. May she rest in peace, forever remembered and cherished.