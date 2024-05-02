Margie W. Murray, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away on May 1, 2024, at the age of 83. She was born to the late William and Agnes Kelch in New Richmond, Ohio on September 3, 1940.

Margie is survived by her loving children: Richard Murray, Marie Fields, Everett (Michelle) Murray II, Ronald (Gary Combs) Murray, and Donald (Bernadine) Murray; her adored grandchildren: Amber (Darrell) Sanders, Chasidy (Chris) Carter, Daniel (Amanda) Sheppard, Robert (Nikki) Sheppard, Brandy (Steve) Tallent, Ronald Fields, Donald Fields, Jeremy Murray, Ashley Murray, Brittany Murray, and Matthew Murray; her cherished great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emmalynn, Jackson, Charish, Chayleb, Jacob, Lucas, William, Ella, Lane, Travis, Ralston, Bentley, Madeline, Hudson, and Ryland; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Everett “Dick” Murray, and her siblings: Rosemary Walters, Laila “Sis” Bickett, Leeola Carson, Orville Kelch, Ralph Kelch, Hank Kelch, Charles Kelch, Virgil Kelch and Elsworth Kelch, and granddaughter Vanessa Murray.

Margie was a member of the Batavia Baptist Temple.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Pastor Danny Lambert officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Fincastle Cemetery.