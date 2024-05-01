On April 18, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office along with Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District personnel were dispatched to a residence on Corrina Way in Sardinia, where two individuals were found deceased.

Once on scene, deputies located Vickie Compton, 64, and Darrell Nease, 65. Deputies located narcotics, and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

After an investigation by the Brown County Drug Task Force, Brian Barnett, 45, of Georgetown, was arrested and transported to the Brown County Adult Detention Center. While at the adult detention center, it was determined that Barnett was concealing narcotics.

Barnett has been charged with the following:

Count 1: ORC 2903.04 Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony 1)

Count 2: ORC 2903.04 Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony 1)

Count 3: ORC 2921.36 Illegal Conveyance of Drugs (Felony 3)

Count 4: ORC 2925.11 Possession of Drugs Methamphetamine (Felony 5)

Count 5: ORC 2925.11 Possession of Drugs Fentanyl (Felony 5)

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and additional charges are expected.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the EJFED, Brown County Coroner’s Office, and the Georgetown Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone who has any drug information can contact the Brown County Drug Task Force at (937)-378-2573.