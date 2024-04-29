Velma E. Dash, 78, of Lake Waynoka, OH, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at her residence. She was born May 8, 1945 in Thornhill, TN, daughter of the late Roy Lee and Ola Mae Hopson Harrell. She was the widow of the late John Dash, who passed away in 2016. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her 3 brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Ken (Gina) Dash of Lake Waynoka, OH and Scott (Jo Ellen) Dash of Huntington, IN; grandchildren, Kenny Dash, Amberly Dash, and Chaylee Anderson; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Axsel Anderson; sister, Jane Collingsworth of Morristown, TN as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 29, 2024 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Drue Lane will officiate. Burial will follow at Brooksville Cemetery, Bracken County, KY.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Queen City Hospice.

