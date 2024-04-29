Ron Combs Sr., of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Mt. Orab, Ohio, he was 68 years old. Ron was born to the late Teddie Combs and Mary Ann Sullivan on January 12, 1956, in Clark County, Kentucky.

Ron is survived by his loving children Teddie Combs of Mt. Orab, Mary Combs of Mt. Orab, Ronnie Combs of Mt. Orab, and Melissa (David) Bolender of Mt. Orab, his adored grandchildren Jacqueline Campbell, Paige Correll, Joseph Correll, Alexzander Combs, Madelyn Combs, and his cherished great grandson Waylon Campbell. Along with his caring siblings Mary Katherine Smith of Mt. Orab, and Donnie Combs of Cincinnati.

In addition to his parents Ronnie is preceded in death by his siblings Jimmie Combs, Teddie Combs, and Jackie Combs, and his beloved wife Deborrah Combs.

Ron loved to hunt, and fish, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of service.