Murpha Lee Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, she was 87 years old. Murpha was born to the late Eugene “Chub” and Pansy (nee Cotteral) Herbert Jr. on April 10, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Murpha leaves behind her loving sons Robert Comberger Sr. of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Michael (Geneva Ross) Comberger of Williamsburg, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Dystine, Ezabelle, Giovanni, Gary Jr., Robbie, and Kaiden. Along with her niece Virginia Liming of Florida, and nephew Danny Liming of Pennsylvania.

Murpha had a huge family that extended to the Waitses, the Combergers, the Campbells, the Morgans, and the Runnies.

In addition to her parents Murpha was preceded in death by her husband Robert William “Bill” Comberger who she was married to for 36 years and is now reunited with. She was also preceded in death by her siblings James “Jimmie” Herbert and Bobbie Liming.

Murpha loved taking care of children and her family. She also enjoyed the beach.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service.