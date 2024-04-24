Jennifer Louise Lachtrop, a resident of Hamersville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, after a 20 year battle with Juvenile Dermatomyositis. She was the daughter of James and Awilda Lachtrop. Granddaughter of Luis and Carmen Tirado, the late Jean (Bob) Ordiway, and the late James Lachtrop Sr. She is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends all over the world.

Visitation for Jennifer will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia), on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Batavia Union Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com