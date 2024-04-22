Frances Christine Herrmann, 95, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024 at her daughter’s home in Hanford, California. She was a cook at Ripley-Union-Lewis High School for over twenty years. Ms. Herrmann was born January 6, 1929 in Newhall, West Virginia the daughter of the late Charles W. and Ethel E. Perry. She was also preceded in death by two sons – Michael Wayne Herrmann and Robert Andrew Herrmann; five siblings – William Perry, Agnes Perry, Milton Perry, Nora Brewster and Mamie Jordon.

Ms. Herrmann is survived by four daughters – Theresa Cope of Owasso, Oklahoma, Cheryl Ann Herrmann of Sardinia, Ohio, Carol Christine Serpa of Hanford, California and Sandra Joan Herrmann of Hanford, California; one sister – Anna Mae Swearingen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com