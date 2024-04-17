News Democrat wins 17 ONMA Hooper Contest awards

In one of its most successful years on record at the Ohio News Media Association’s Osman C. Hooper Awards Contest, The News Democrat won an impressive total of 17 awards during the 2024 Hooper Awards Banquet in Columbus on April 4, including second place for Ohio Newspaper of the Year.

The annual Osman C. Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Competition recognizes the best non-daily newspapers in Ohio.

“As Regional Publisher for Champion Media’s publications in Adams, Brown and Clermont counties, I could not be prouder of the hard work and dedication of our editorial team. The Hooper journalism awards are presented to the best in their field. The Clermont Sun, News Democrat, Ripley Bee, and The Peoples Defender were all recognized as the best, The News Democrat also earning second place as Newspaper of the Year in it’s circulation catagory. I am confident we will continue to bring our readers the very best in local community news coverage,” said Karen Brown, Ohio Regional Publisher.

Newspapers are placed in divisions based on their circulation with Division A for newspapers with 3,500 circulation and above, Division B for newspapers with 2,000 – 3,500, and Division C for newspapers with 2,000 and below.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our newspaper, a testament to the hard work put in by our dedicated staff,” said Wade Linville, editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press. “Since I began my career as a journalist in Brown County 20 years ago, it’s been my goal to see us recognized as one of the top non-daily newspapers in Ohio, and it’s difficult to find the words to describe just how proud I am of our staff. I would like to thank those of Brown County who have shown us continued support over the years; our publisher, Karen Brown, who works tirelessly to see our southern Ohio newspapers succeed; Champion Media owner, Scott Champion, and Champion Media CFO, Corey Champion, for providing us with all of the tools and support we need to be successful; our advertising team; and to all others who played a role in this great accomplishment.”

The Ripley Bee won a total of three Hooper Awards at the 2024 ONMA Annual Convention for Division C circulation newspapers.

Linville earned 14 awards for The News Democrat and three for The Ripley Bee, winning a total of 17 individual awards in 2024, which is the most he’s received at an annual ONMA Hooper Awards Contest. This brings his lifetime total of journalism awards to more than 50.

Among the 17 awards The News Democrat received at this year’s Hooper Awards Contest on April 4 were five first place awards.

Linville took first place for Community Awareness (combined divisions) for his series on drug addiction in Brown County.

“Excellent coverage on a topic small communities don’t want to notice,” the judges said about Linville’s series on drug addiction.

Linville also received first place (News Democrat, Division B) for Best Page Design.

“Seemed to be more selective towards what content appeared on both pages. Used the photographs to expand on the story and used the text within the page to highlight key points within each of the stories,” the judges said about The News Democrat’s page design.

Linville also won first place for Best Newspaper Design (News Democrat, Division B).

“A very good design, easy to read,” the judges said of The News Democrat’s newspaper design.

Linville also took first place (News Democrat, Division B) for Best Original Column for the “Wade’s Best of Brown County Experience” series.

“A great set of columns that revolve around the best of Brown County. I love that the writer went and tried all the experiences on the list to give his firsthand experience,” the judges said of the Wade’s Best of Brown County Experience” series.

The Best News Story first place award in Division B went to Linville for his News Democrat story “Brown County’s battle against methamphetamine” that ran as part of the series on drug addiction in Brown County.

“Important information for the community to know. Good job of putting the drug problem in context and explaining the scope of it,” the judges commented on the “Brown County’s battle against methamphetamine” story.

The News Democrat brought home seven second place Hooper Awards this year.

The News Democrat’s Becky Striplin won second place in Division B for Best Advertisement (Northern Yankee Moonshine).

“Very good ads,” said the judges.

Linville won second place for Best Special Section (News Democrat, Division B) for the 2023 Brown County Fair Photo Special Section.

“Nice section people in the community will enjoy,” the judges commented on the Brown County Fair Photo Section.

The News Democrat staff won the second place award in Division B for Best News Coverage.

Linville won second place for Best In-Depth Reporting (News Democrat, Division B) for his reporting on the drug addiction problem in Brown County.

“Wade Linville provides readers of the News Democrat with timely, necessary coverage of growing drug activity in Brown County. The three-part series does a solid job laying out which drugs are problematic and how drug use is impacting the court system and other community organizations,” said the judges.

Linville won second place (News Democrat, Division B) for Best Local Feature, a feature story on the local band Shuffle.

“Who hasn’t dreamed of putting a band together? No one – which is what makes this feature on the creation of a Brown County band called Shuffle so relatable. News Democrat reporter Wade Linville captures the story with the right tone and right detail – right down to how the group of five picked their name,” the judges said of the Shuffle feature story.

Linville also won a second place award for Best Local Profile (News Democrat, Division B) for his story “Doug Bentley: From his service in the Vietnam War to decades of saving lives in Brown County” that ran as part of the “Tribute to Brown County First Responders” series.

“Perfect example of what a local profile should be,” said the judges.

The News Democrat staff won the second place award in Division B for Best Sports Coverage.

The News Democrat also brought home four third place Hooper Awards this year.

Linville won the third place award for Best Sports Feature (News Democrat, Division B) for his story on Vern “Coach” Hawkins titled “Saying goodbye to a local legend”.

“Details and photos are what makes this story on the memorial service for a coaching legend special,” said the judges.

Linville won third place in Division B for Best Page Design.

Linville brought home a third place award (News Democrat, Division B) for Best News Photo, a photo of the 2023 Brown County Night to Shine.

Linville also won a third place award (News Democrat, Division B) for Best Special Section, the Brown County Fair Results Special Section.

Linville won first place (Ripley Bee, Division C) for Best Newspaper Design.

“Consistent style guide – Headlines are properly balanced and spaced with photos and body text. Design elements do what they are intended to do and are not overpowering. There is not unnecessary white space – photos aren’t pinned to the bottom of the page headers,” the judges said of The Ripley Bee’s design.

Linville won second place in Division C for Best Page Design of The Ripley Bee.

Linville won third place in Division C for Best News Story, a story on the repurposing of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School.

“Good opening section details what and why this happening to the school building. And good details on the ramifications and possibilities going forward,” said the judges.

Also earning awards at this year’s ONMA Hooper Awards Banquet were The Clermont Sun of Clermont County and The People’s Defender of Adams County.

The Clermont Sun brought home two awards. Clermont Sun staff took first place in Division B for Best Sports Coverage. Clermont Sun Editor Megan Alley won third place for Best In-Depth Reporting in Division B.

The People’s Defender was the winner of one Hooper Award. People’s Defender Editor Mark Carpenter won third place in Division C for Best Sports Coverage.

Here is a complete list of the News Democrat and Ripley Bee 2024 ONMA Hooper Contest Awards:

NEWS DEMOCRAT 2024 Hooper Awards

2nd Place – Ohio Newspaper of the Year

Community Awareness – 1st Place, Wade Linville

Best Page Design – 1st Place, Wade Linville

Best Newspaper Design – 1st Place, Wade Linville

Best Original Column – 1st Place, Wade Linville

Best News Story – 1st Place, Wade Linville

Best Special Section – 2nd Place, Wade Linville

Best Ad – 2nd Place , Yankee Moonshine – Becky Striplin

Best News Coverage, 2nd Place – Staff

Best In Depth Reporting, 2nd Place – Wade Linville

Best Local Feature, 2nd Place – Wade Linville

Best Local Profile, 2nd Place – Wade Linville

Best Sports Coverage, 2nd Place – Staff

Best Sports Feature, 3rd Place – Wade Linville

Best Page Design, 3rd Place – Wade Linville

Best News Photo, 3rd Place – Wade Linville

Best Special Section 3rd Place – Wade Linville

RIPLEY BEE 2024 Hooper Awards

Best Newspaper Design – 1st Place – Wade Linville

Best Page Design, 2nd Place – Wade Linville

Best News Story, 3rd Place – Wade Linville