Margie Thompson, 86 years of age, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Ohio State University East Hospital, in Columbus.

Margie was born on May 19, 1937, in Danville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jesse and Tinnie (Gilliam) McCulley. Margie worked as a manager for the Rite Aid Corporation until her retirement. She attended the First Baptist Church of Fincastle.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Thompson, whom she married on December 19, 1953, and who passed away on June 22, 2023. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Thompson; her brother, James McCulley; and her sisters, Janelle Broadus, Dorothy Killion, and Tootie DeChamplain.

Margie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Myers, of Brookville, Ohio; and her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Patti Thompson, of Miamisburg; as well as her sister Marie Willoughby, of Sardinia. She will be missed by her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Fincastle.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation, on Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at 12:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Fincastle. Jeff Buchold will officiate the service.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at 3:00 pm, at the Highland Memorial Cemetery, in Miamisburg, Ohio. Robbie Blythe will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.