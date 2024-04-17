David R. Heisler, 68, of Peebles, was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree felony rape in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on March 29.

Heisler entered a plea of guilty to one count of rape involving a minor on March 29, and on that same date was sentenced by Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler to a prison term of life without parole in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

For the full story, pick up the April 11 edition of The News Democrat!

Subscribe to The News Democrat today!