Pamela S. Harness passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the age of 71. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1952.

Pam is survived by her husband, Rick Heimerdinger, her children, Dewey (Jillian) Harness, Amie (Zackary) Meyer, and Kate Heimerdinger, her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenny) Latham, Bradley Lang, Pamela Lang, Rayden Lang, and Sophia Lang, her great-grandchildren, Kendrick Latham, Oliver Latham and Aiden Lang, a brother, Joe (Martha) Schuster and a sister Paulette (Lester) Andersen.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Pam’s grandchildren were the love and joy of her life.

She loved her hummingbirds, gardening, and flowers.

Megie Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family during this difficult time.