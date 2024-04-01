The 2023-24 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of bowlers pose with their awards. From the left, Jordan Hutchison (Georgetown), Ricky Kempke (East Clinton), Preston Behr (East Clinton), Austin Alloy (East Clinton), Jarod Daniels (Blanchester), and Jhace Pryor (Bethel-Tate). Not present at picture time was Lukas Runk (East Clinton).

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference paid recognition to this year’s boys all-star bowlers during its annual winter sports awards banquet held March 12 at Hamersville School.

In the SBAAC National Division, it was Bethel-Tate senior Jhace Pryor receiving the Bowler of the Year Award, while East Clinton’s Dale Wallace, Jr. received the Coach of the Year Award.

The East Clinton Astros claimed this year’s SBAAC National Division Title with a perfect league record of 12-0.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Jordan Hutchison (Georgetown), Lukas Runk (East Clinton), Ricky Kempke (East Clinton), Preston Behr (East Clinton), Austin Alloy (East Clinton), Jarod Daniels (Blanchester), and Jhace Pryor (Bethel-Tate).

It was Clinton-Massie finishing as the SBAAC American Division bowling champs with a league record of 9-1.

Clinton-Massie senior Brandon Moritz received the SBAAC American Division Bowler of the Year Award.

Clinton-Massie’s Tyler Hayslip took home the American Division Boys Bowling Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Austin Oglesby (Wilmington), Derrick Klinker (New Richmond), Wyatt Smith (Clinton-Massie), Brandon Moritz (Clinton-Massie), Sam Massie (Clinton-Massie), Mason Keck (Clinton-Massie), and Charlie Huhn (Batavia).