An emergency Ripley Village Council meeting was called for March 19 to discuss concerns about the village.

According to Council Member Tiffany Regenstein, the meeting was called by her and Ripley Village council members, Nicole Hedges and Kathy Lewis, due to concerns about village finances and the recent loss of village employees.

