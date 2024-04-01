Jerolene (Jerry) Dotson McLain, age 98, of Ripley, Ohio, died peacefully, Friday, March 29, 2024, at her home in Ripley, Ohio. She was born July 24,1925 in Lawshe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Polly (McCoy) and John Dotson. She was preceded in death by husband, Murphy McLain, a daughter Linda Lee (Myers) Thomas, brothers Ralph and Donald Dotson, and sisters Ruth (Dotson) Arvay, and Verle (Dotson) Phares, and longtime companion Charles Crisp. Jerry retired from the Ripley Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in 1984 and was a member of the Centenary Methodist Church.

Jerry is survived by one daughter, Donna Jill (McLain) Price and husband Dann of Ripley, Ohio, and five grandchildren, Tracy (Thomas) Hackler and husband Randy of Madison, Alabama; Amanda (Thomas) Yates and husband Steve of North Port, Florida; Sterling (Thomas) Payne and husband Michael of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; Brandyn (Price) Affolder and husband Jason of Fort Lewis, Washington and Blake Price and wife Stacy of Ripley, Ohio. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jerry were held with the family at Cahall Funeral Home, in Ripley, Ohio on April 3rd with the Reverend Jim Goettel officiating. Interment was in Ripley Maplewood Cemetery.

Condolences and/or remembrances may be sent to the family at 122 North Front Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167. Memorial donations can be made to VITAS Donations, 11500 North Lake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com