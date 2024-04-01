George Wayne Frazier, 62, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer, a long time worker at the Bluegrass-Maysville Stockyards and a worker for Union Township. Mr. Frazier was born March 27, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Edward “Mag” and Alice Evelyn (Porter) Frazier.

Mr. Frazier is survived by two sisters – June Brookbank (Barry) of Ripley, Ohio and Gail Boone (Dennis) of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Eddy Frazier (Judy Cook) of Ripley, Ohio; one nephew – Garrett Ford (Meredith) of Amelia, Ohio; two great-nieces – Mia and Nora; one great nephew – Jordan; special friends – Megan Spiller Hobbs, Marty Regenstein, Mikey Flaugher and Reece; many step nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Hope 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or at: www.hospiceofhope.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com