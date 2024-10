Earning 2023-24 SBAAC National Division First Team wrestling awards were: Curtis Singleton (East Clinton), Avery Hughes (East Clinton), Tiger Moore (Clermont Northeastern), Josh Groeber (Clermont Northeastern), Caleb Sears (Blanchester), Tristen Malone (Blanchester), Josh Vilardo (Bethel-Tate) and Logan Dean (Bethel-Tate). Moore was not present at picture time.

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference paid recognition to the 2023-24 wrestling all-stars during the conference’s winter sports awards banquet held March 12 at Hamersville School.

