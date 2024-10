The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls basketball all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Ava Watts (Williamsburg), Peyton Jones (Williamsburg), Morgan Preston (Georgetown), Gabrielle Ernst (Georgetown), Lizzy Cahall (Georgetown), Lauren Runyon (East Clinton), Kaylee Coyle (Blanchester) and Zoey Sandker (Bethel-Tate). Not pictured are Jenna Brown and Emma Yeager (Clermont Northeastern). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference wrapped up another exciting winter season of high school girls basketball in traditional fashion at Hamersville School on March 12, handing out awards to this year’s league champion teams, First Team all-stars, players of the year and coaches of the year. The calling was the annual SBAAC Winter Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet.

For the full story, pick up the March 21 edition of The News Democrat!

Subscribe to The News Democrat today!