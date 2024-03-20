Roger G Foebar, 69 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, went home to be with his savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at his residence.

Roger was born on November 13, 1954, in Mariemont, Ohio, the son of the late George and Frances (Stahl) Foebar. Roger worked as a farmer. He attended the Church 180 in Seaman.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents. Roger is survived by his wife, Darla (Parker) Foebar, whom he married on October 12, 1974; as well as his son, Travis Foebar, of Sardinia; and his daughters, Daria (Brian) Frost, of Winchester; and Sarah (Eric) Stephan, of Batavia. He also leaves his siblings, Craig Foebar, of Williamsburg; Beverly Smithers, of Cincinnati; and Cheryl Colonel, of Williamsburg. Roger will be missed by his ten grandchildren and his granddaughter-in-law.

Family and friends may pay their respects during a gathering of family and friends on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Sardinia Church of Christ.

A celebration of life will follow the gathering on Friday, March 22, 2024, beginning at 7:00 pm, at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Michael Parks will officiate the celebration.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.