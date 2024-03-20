By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In Act Two of the musical “Hamilton”, George Washington sings to Alexander Hamilton about “One Last Tim.” The lyrics are about Washington deciding to step down and not run for a third term as President, but this Friday night at North Adams High School, a group of student/athletes will be stepping down from their high school careers, but at the same time stepping up for their own “One Last Time.”

For the 39th consecutive season, C103 Radio will be sponsoring their Senior All Star Game, showcasing the senior girls and boys basketball talents from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. This year’s game will be held on Friday, March 22, once again at North Adams High School. A full slate of events kicks off at 6 p.m. with the girls game.

Besides the girls and boys games, there will again be the Three-Point Shootout, with one winner crowned after a girls-boys final shootout. Also back will be the always popular Slam Dunk Contest, featuring some of the high fliers of the SHAC. There will be a Split the Pot run all evening, with someone certainly goi9ng home with a nice payday. Perhaps the most important part of the evening will come at halftime of the boys game, when ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving seniors from the conference.

The girls coaches for this year’s contest will include the coaches of the SHAC champions, Rob Davis from North Adams and Tory Rummel from Fayetteville. In addition, coaches Ron Harris from Whiteoak and Whitney Lewis from Lynchburg will be on the sidelines.

The boys coaches will include Nathan Copas from North Adams, the SHAC big school champions, and Quentin Williams from Fairfield, the small school champions. They will share the coaching duties with Eastern’s Rob Buecler, Fayetteville’s D.J, McComas and Manchester’s Austin Kingsolver.

The girls rosters for the All Star Game will be:

Red Team: Lydia Carr, Molly McMullen, Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak), Jersey Fulton, Brooke Sims (Ripley), Rylee Barr, Caydence Carroll, Payton Johnson (Peebles), Harlee Brand, Kenlie Jones, Taylor Shelton (North Adams), and Emmalee Belmont, Jenna Mobley (Eastern Brown)

White Team: Bri Hill, Kelsey Monteith, Madison Thompson (Whiteoak), Kenlee Finn, Ellaina Hutchinson (Ripley), Ellie Attinger (Fayetteville), Ella Barry, Macy Etienne, Jade Massey, Addison West (Lynchburg), Madison Gould, Annie Grimes, Emma Litzinger (Eastern Brown) and Faith Donley (Fairfield)

The boys rosters include:

Red Team: Isaac Harding (West Union), Weston Blair (Whiteoak), Jackson French, Ty Fyffe (Ripley), Gage Grooms )Peebles), Bransyn Copas, Cody Hesler (North Adams) and Luke Haney, Wyatt Haupt, Carson McCord (Eastern Brown)

White Team: Breanna Pollitt (West Union), Hayden Countryman (Peebles), Chase Hendrix, Cayden Jones, Caleb Tipis (Fayetteville), Connor Darnell, Drew Kennedy (Manchester), Gabe Fouch, Larkin Friend, Trey House, Cade Miller (Fairfield)

The All Star Game will also feature a large contingent of cheerleaders from the SHAC, including: Korynne Blanton, Elayna Kingsolver, Kylie Silvia (West Union), Harley Vance (Whiteoak), Amber Scott, McKarlee Cooper, Kylie Schumacher, Mackenzie McFarland, Kennedy Dick (Peebles), Emily McKinney, Gracie Wilson (Fayetteville), Jenna Campbell, Lexy Nixon, Alex Jones, Mary Grace Wickerham (Manchester), Airyonna Newman, Kyla Mahon (North Adams), Morgan Dale, Abbie Manning, Rylee Turner, Samantha Merry, Autumn Wilkin (Lynchburg), Ryleigh Koehler, Lauren McIntosh, Makenna Michael, Raegan Renchen, Cadance Bolar (Eastern Brown) and Kennedy Zink, Sydney Hooper, Avery Teeters, Emma Sowders, Abby Collins, Haley Crabtree (Fairfield)