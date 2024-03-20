Brian W. McKenzie, age 52, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024. He was born July 19, 1971 in Georgetown, OH to Bonnie (Reeves) McKenzie and the late Timothy R. McKenzie Sr. He enjoyed watching his favorite wrestler “The Exception.” His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He retired from Federal Mogul after many years of dedicated service.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy R. McKenzie Jr.

Brian, the loving son of Bonnie McKenzie of Ripley; loving father of Dalton McKenzie (Carly) of Russellville; loving grandfather of Jace, Jasper and Jovi; loving brother of Randy McKenzie (Brenda) of Hillsboro, Jason McKenzie of Ripley, Jeremy McKenzie of Ripley; loving brother of Amy Fox (John) of New Richmond, Amanda McKenzie of Ripley, Beth Schadle (Zane) of Georgetown; loving uncle of special nieces and nephew; Bailey, Blake, Alyssa, Hannah and Ellie and several other nieces and nephews. He will be missed by special friends, Javier “Boots” Ortiz, Nicky Shields and Matt Moreland.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM.

Family asks donations be made to Brian’s Memorial Fund.

