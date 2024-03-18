The Kiwanis Club of Southern Hills Region hosted Mysty Pfeffer (pictured left) as its guest speaker, welcomed by Kiwanis President Marla Jo Cooley. Pfeffer, a registered nurse, has worked in many fields, including heart rehabilitation. She has worked hard to help them make better healthy eating and sleeping choices. By continuing education she now has the following credentials, RN/BSN Master Certified Health and Wellness Coach. Her services are numerous; Food Craving & Food Addictions; Energy Improvement; Building the Immune System; Improve Sleep, Stress Management; and Cardiovascular Lifestyle Changes. In providing services, Pfeffer uses a faith-based approach to make achieving optimal health easier for her clients. You may contact her for more information at mystypfeffer.com or mystypfefferwellness@gmail.com.

