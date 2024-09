Western Brown’s Fischer earns All-SW District DI Third Team honors

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Southwest District girls basketball teams on March 5.

Western Brown High School’s senior hoop standout, Olivia Fischer, was named to the All-Southwest District Division I Third Team.

For the full story, pick up the March 14 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee.

Subscribe to The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee today!