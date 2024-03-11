Hunting and fishing licenses for 2024-25 are on sale now, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. An Ohio hunting or fishing license opens endless opportunities to spend time outdoors and contributes to wildlife conservation. Licenses can easily be purchased at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at participating agents statewide.

License sales fund the Division of Wildlife’s projects and programs that benefit wildlife and people. The Division of Wildlife manages or cooperatively manages more than 2 million acres of water and 750,000 acres of diverse wildlife areas. These habitats support popular game species such as deer, turkey, and walleye as well as key species such as bald eagles and monarch butterflies.

Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25, are valid for one year from the date of purchase, and can be purchased up to 30 days prior to the expiration date. A fishing license is required to fish in Ohio public waters for anyone 16 and older.

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2024-25 seasons are $19 for adults ($10 for youth) and are available now. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2025. All hunters, regardless of age, are required to carry a valid hunting license to hunt or trap in Ohio.

Multiyear hunting and fishing licenses are also available, with three-year, five-year, 10-year, and lifetime licenses on sale.

Download the free HuntFish OH mobile app to buy your license. Deer and turkey hunters can use the app to check their harvest, even without a cell phone signal. Anglers can find boat ramps, public waters, and wildlife areas on the map. App users can also purchase permits, report wildlife sightings, and read current regulations.

Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment, directly benefit wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio. Funds also support improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges, and wildlife areas. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.