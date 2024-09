Brown County Historical Society to host presentation on April 25

Georgetown is preparing for the celebration of former United States President and General Ulysses S. Grant’s 202nd birthday.

The Brown County Historical Society will host a presentation at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Georgetown United Methodist Church Hall, Grant’s Rise as a General – A Modern View with Chris Burns.

For the full story, pick up the March 7 edition of The News Democrat.