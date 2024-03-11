Ripley Village Council discussed the Freedom Landing Boat Dock project during its Feb. 27 regular meeting.

During the Feb. 27 Ripley Village Council meeting, Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates read a report from manager of the Freedom Landing Boat Dock project, Doug McDonald, giving updates on some key items relating to the project.

According to the boat dock project update, a revision to the original 2019 engineer drawing is necessary due to rising construction costs now surpassing the original budget for the project.

