Connie Sue Myers, 78, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in Ripley, Ohio. She was co-owner of the former Ron’s Delicatessen in Georgetown, Ohio and the former TJ’s Lounge in Ripley, Ohio. She was also a longtime volunteer for Helping Hands and Christian Services, alongside her dear friend JoAnne Kattine. Mrs. Myers was born December 3, 1945 in Kentucky the daughter of the late Rebecca (Thacker) Long. She was also preceded in death by one son – Troy Allen Myers; six siblings – Elva Garrett, Charles Long, Raymond Long, Dean Long, Shirley Smith and JoAnne Carrington.

Mrs. Myers is survived by her loving husband of nearly sixty-two years – Ronald Earl Myers. Together they raised three children – Troy Myers – deceased, Susan Myers Rice and husband Bill of Aberdeen, Ohio and Jeremy Myers of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; one sister – Mary Terry of Florida; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.